New Review of DNA Damage Response - An Emerging Target for Groundbreaking Cancer Therapies - touchONCOLOGY

Sean Bohen, Mark J O'Connor, Meredith Morgan

European Oncology & Haematology. 2018;14(Suppl 1):2-7

http://www.touchoncology.com/articles/dna-damage-response-emerging-target-groundbreaking-cancer-therapies

Published recently in European Oncology & Haematology Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchONCOLOGY, Sean Bohen et al, discuss how DDR could become an important pathway for treating cancer, strategies for increasing the efficacy of DDR targeted therapies, the potential use of DDR inhibitors in combination with radiation treatment and what is next for DDR inhibitor development. The DNA in our cells is damaged tens of thousands of times, and in response to these injuries, the DNA damage response (DDR) monitors damage, initiates repair and halts cell growth during the repair process. There is a high frequency of DDR defects in human cancers, resulting in a build-up of DNA damage and mutations that promote uncontrolled cancer cell growth and/or enable cells to evade apoptosis. Although cancer cells may benefit from DDR defects, the presence of other functioning DNA repair systems are required for survival. Drugs that target the DDR may offer a new way of treating cancer, selectively killing cancer cells by inhibiting the "back-up" DDR mechanisms but sparing normal healthy cells that do not rely on these pathways. We discuss

The full open-access supplement is available here:

Disclosure: Sean Bohen declares that he is Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development & Chief Medical Officer, Astrazeneca. Mark J O'Connor declares that he is Chief Scientist, Oncology, Head of DNA Damage Response Strategic Biology, AstraZeneca. Meredith Morgan declares personal fees from AstraZeneca. This article reports the proceedings of a sponsored satellite symposium held at the 10th World Conference of Science Journalists, and as such, has not been subject to this journal's usual peer-review process. The report was reviewed for scientific accuracy by the symposium speakers and Editorial Board before publication. The publication of this supplement was supported by AstraZeneca, who were given the opportunity to review the supplement for scientific accuracy before submission. Any resulting changes were made at the author's discretion.

touchONCOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishesEuropean Oncology & Haematology Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of oncology and haematology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchONCOLOGY.com

Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142.

