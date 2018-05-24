Private healthcare provider Spire remained confident in hitting full-year targets even though market conditions remained challenging throughout the start of its trading year, which will lead to lower first-half revenues and earnings. Spire had seen revenues to the end of April end "in line with expectations", characterised by good self-pay growth, while, revenues from private medical insurance dropped slightly and NHS revenues declined as a result of volume reductions and tariff effects. The ...

