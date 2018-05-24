Oil and gas development and appraisal firm San Leon Energy announced on Thursday that it has appointed Bill Higgs as non-executive director of the company with immediate effect. Higgs has nearly 30 years of experience in exploration, development and operations, including more than five years in executive roles at independent exploration and development firms. The AIM-traded company said that as a trained geologist, Higgs has "extensive expertise in all engineering" and other aspects of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...