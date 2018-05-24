Mineral exploration firm Ironridge Resources announced on Thursday that Neil Herbert has been appointed as non-executive chairman with immediate effect. Herbert joined Ironridge Resources as an independent non-executive director in February 2015 after the firm's admission to AIM, is the chair of the remuneration and nomination committee and a member of the audit and risk committee. Vincent Mascolo, chief executive of IronRidge, said: "we welcome Neil to the Board as Non-Executive Chairman, whose ...

