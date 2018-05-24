AIM-quoted technology company Microsaic locked in a Malaysian distributor for its MiD-MS detector on Thursday when it signed an agreement with Selangor-based group Stable Arm. Microsaic said the distribution agreement for its 4500 MiD mass spectrometry detector with Stable Arm would complement its agreement with Taiwanese firm Rightek, announced earlier in May, and was in line with its strategy of partnering with locally based, specialised and established channel partners. Glenn Tracey, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...