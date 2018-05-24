Wireless Lighting Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Residential and Commercial Applications Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wireless Lighting Market is segmented, by product type, into Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Enocean. High-power LED lighting finds its applications in smart homes. LED lights do have a longer lifespan and consume less power as compared to conventional incandescent or halogen bulbs, and are available in broad range of colors.

LED lights prove to be more effective with respect to digital control. A low-cost LED driver is capable of dimming the lights and even mixing assorted colors. This does open up a plethora of applications in smart homes where lights are all connected through a wireless network to central controller. This implies that lighting in various rooms could be individually optimized, and even altered for suiting the preference of the individual in the room.

Even if enabling wireless connectivity to LED lighting does add to the cost and complexity in comparison with the usage of a simple dimmer switch, the additional control functions overpower these drawbacks. Power consumption is a constraint for wireless controllers. Higher temperature could reduce the LED lighting elements' lifetime, and may need extra components for thermal management and a higher temperature rating for wireless controller in the wireless lighting market.

Space management is of prime concern. As such, "integration of circuits and components" is the priority. It would enable minimization of extra external components alongside LED lighting elements in a fixture, and direct linking to the LED driver. The desire for more refined applications such as color mixing also drives the need for a microcontroller. Microcontroller thus lessens the cost as well as complexity of the fixture design.

Browse 106 page research report with TOC on "GlobalWireless Lighting Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/wireless-lighting-market

Bluetooth is an increasingly common approach toward addition of wireless connectivity to an LED lighting system. A benefit of Bluetooth is that the higher data rate of 1 Mbit/s lets the other applications such as audio. Addition of a speaker to the fixture does provide additional value by streaming music from a smartphone to any room in the home.

ZigBee serves as an alternative wireless system with respect to LED lighting in the smart home that provides mesh networking; which is based on the 802.15.4 standard. It has a lower bit rate of 250 Kbit/s for low power implementations and lets LED fixtures connect to each other to exercise distributed control. ZigBee Alliance has gone on to define a wireless protocol especially for LED smart lighting, which is backed by the major manufacturers of bulbs. ZigBee Light Link does provide a global standard for easy-to-use and interoperable control products and consumer lighting in the wireless lighting market.

Wireless Lighting Market is segmented, by application into Residential, Commercial, and Public. Wireless Lighting Market is segmented, by Geographical Region into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Wireless Lighting Market Key Players include GE Lighting, Echelon, Venture Lighting-LeafNut, Petra Systems, Honeywell, Legrand, TVILIGHT, PHILIPS, Cimcon and Telematics.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Service Virtualization Market

Haptic Technology Market

IT Operation Management Market

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/