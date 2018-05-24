

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $208 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $188 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $9.11 billion from $8.53 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $9.11 Bln vs. $8.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.82 Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $5.00



