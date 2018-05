BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to publish the minutes of April 25-26 governing council meeting.



Ahead of the release, the euro eased from its early highs against its major opponents.



The euro was worth 1.1716 against the greenback, 128.45 against the yen, 1.1605 against the franc and 0.8744 against the pound as of 7:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX