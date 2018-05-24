The "Germany Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market revenue of rice protein in Germany is estimated to reach $4.49 million by 2023.

Beneo-Palatinit GmbH is one of the leading rice protein players in Germany. The company produces a wide range of rice protein isolates and concentrates. Given the demand for rice protein and its market value, the company is actively seeking various strategies such as investment and mergers acquisitions in order to expand in the country. Other players in the market are focused on innovations in production process and product types.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Cheaper Sources of Plant Based Protein

Rising Health Consciousness Especially in Developing Countries

Increasing Demand for Lactose-Free, Gluten Free Protein Products

Strengthening Demand for Dietary Supplements

Restraints

Lack of Commercially Feasible Extraction Process

Growing Threat from Substitute Products

Low Awareness About the Product

Opportunities

Growing Applications in Sports Nutrition Weight Management

Growth in Functional Food Nutraceuticals Industry

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Competitive Analysis

6. Company Profiles

AIDP Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

Beneo-Palatinit GmbH

Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals

Nutribiotic

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Pure Food Company LLC

Ribus Inc.

Ricebran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

Z-Company

