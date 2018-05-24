The "Germany Rice Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market revenue of rice protein in Germany is estimated to reach $4.49 million by 2023.
Beneo-Palatinit GmbH is one of the leading rice protein players in Germany. The company produces a wide range of rice protein isolates and concentrates. Given the demand for rice protein and its market value, the company is actively seeking various strategies such as investment and mergers acquisitions in order to expand in the country. Other players in the market are focused on innovations in production process and product types.
Industry Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Cheaper Sources of Plant Based Protein
- Rising Health Consciousness Especially in Developing Countries
- Increasing Demand for Lactose-Free, Gluten Free Protein Products
- Strengthening Demand for Dietary Supplements
Restraints
- Lack of Commercially Feasible Extraction Process
- Growing Threat from Substitute Products
- Low Awareness About the Product
Opportunities
- Growing Applications in Sports Nutrition Weight Management
- Growth in Functional Food Nutraceuticals Industry
Key Deliverables
- Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
- Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
- Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
- Supply demand side trend and analysis
- Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
- Insights on growth potential of the market
- Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments strategies adopted
- Competitive landscape of the industry
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Summary
3. Industry Dynamics
4. Market Size and Forecast
5. Competitive Analysis
6. Company Profiles
- AIDP Inc.
- Axiom Foods Inc.
- Beneo-Palatinit GmbH
- Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.
- Golden Grain Group Limited
- Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.
- North Coast Naturals
- Nutribiotic
- Nutrition Resource Inc.
- Pure Food Company LLC
- Ribus Inc.
- Ricebran Technologies
- Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd
- Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.
- The Green Labs LLC
- Top Health Ingredients Inc.
- Z-Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2g3mc/rice_protein?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005633/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Rice and Rice Products