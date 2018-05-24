The "Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nail care products market will register a revenue of more than USD 11.3 billion by 2022.

Global Nail Care Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of augmented reality to enhance shopping experience. To enhance the customer's shopping experience, vendors in the beauty and personal care products market are investing in digital technology. The introduction of Augmented Reality(AR) is one such innovative technology incorporated in the beauty and care industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care. With the growing concerns for healthy nails, the customers are encouraged to use non-toxic and natural solutions to prevent their nails from harsh chemicals used in nail polishes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of counterfeit nail care products. In the global nail care products market, a good proportion of imitated nail care products exists in distinct categories such as nail polish, nail polish removers, artificial nails and accessories.

Key vendors

Coty

Este Lauder Companies

L'Oreal

Revlon

Shiseido Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/88pdmm/global_nail_care?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005634/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Skin Care Products