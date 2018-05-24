The "Europe General Aviation Market Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe general aviation market is expected to register a CAGR of 0.71% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Passengers Using Chartered Jet

Increasing Travel and Tourism

Restraints

Rising Safety Concerns

Fluctuating Aviation Fuel Prices

Opportunities

Deregulation of the Airline Industry

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: Embraer and Wide roe, which is the largest airline in Scandinavia for the E190-E2 aircraft, have agreed on a Flight Hour Pool programme for the new E2 aircraft. The agreement shall contain more than 300 key notable components for the airlines E190-E2 fleet

January 2018: World Leading Turboprop manufacturer ATR has announced that they will be adding a brand new Full Flight Simulator (FFS) to its training center in Toulouse, France, which will help the crew members of the company to receive training on the ATR 72-600

September 2017: One Aviation reported flying an aerodynamic, proof-of-concept wing intended for its in-development Eclipse EA700 very-light jet (VLJ). The structure was attached to a modified EA500, with the registration N990NE

Companies Mentioned

ATR Aircraft

Textron Aviation Inc.

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer S.A

Bombardier Inc.

Pilatus Aircraft

One Aviation Corporation

Gulfstream

Cirrus Aircraft

Lockheed Martin

Dassault Aviation

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe General Aviation Market, Segmented by Type

6. Europe General Aviation Market, Segmented by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Future Outlook

