GLX - Global Listing Exchange: Komodo's Ben Fairbank Joins GLX's Advisory Board

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Today GLX is happy to announce that Ben "Bitcoin Benny" Fairbank has joined the GLX Advisory Board. Mr. Fairbank is currently the Managing Director of Komodo, a one-stop Blockchain solution provider.

'Benny is one of the most connected people in the cryptocurrency industry. Globally, he is known for his razor sharp due diligence on the underlying businesses issuing altcoins. Benny is working with GLX to incorporate solutions from the Komodo Platform. He is also instrumental in helping design and promote the GLX token sale. His social media following and global network of cryptocurrency industry media, influencers and investors is unmatched. GLX views his involvement as a game changer for the company," said Ronald Russo, GLX's Founder & CEO.

ABOUT BEN "BITCOIN BENNY" FAIRBANK

Known worldwide as "Bitcoin Benny", Mr. Fairbank's YouTube and Twitter social media communities include tens of thousands of engaged and loyal followers. He is regularly considered a leading authority by leading industry media and his peers. Mr. Fairbank's social media channel's core competency is evaluating and investing in Blockchain and Altcoins. His track record in this regard is well documented having made many public calls that led to significant profits for his followers.

Mr. Fairbank resume includes 20 plus years of global C-level experience in the Telecommunications and Customer Experience industries including several years at Virgin Mobile. Ben has worked extensively in the UK, Asia Pacific, Middle East and South African markets.

For more information on Ben Fairbank please visit: BitcoinBenny.com.

ABOUT THE KOMODO PLATFORM

Komodo is an open source Blockchain platform that focuses on providing anonymity through zero-knowledge proofs and security through a novel Delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) protocol. The ecosystem consists of 5 key components that are integrated into the platform.

KOMODO CORE: The ecosystem's cryptocurrency (KMD) ASSETCHAINS: Tokenization and white-glove blockchain solutions. These tokens can be used as cryptocurrencies or to store data on the blockchain. JUMBLR: Zero Knowledge coin agnostic mixer BARTERDEX: Decentralized exchange that performs atomic swaps on native and SPV clients. It allows users to trade blockchain-to-blockchain without giving up their private keys. AGAMA: Multi Wallet for all cryptocurrencies.

For more information please visit: KomodoPlatform.com.

ABOUT GLX

GLX is an emerging technology platform for global financial markets. We are building an open, decentralized, and connected suite of products and services that will enable new business models to emerge. Our solutions facilitate new interactions, interfaces and experiences for individuals, institutions and industries.

GLX takes on new challenges and opportunities presented by the ubiquitous, pervasive, and ambient computing platforms of the future. The platform allows members to unlock and unleash the true potential of blockchain, virtual / augmented reality and artificial intelligence in the global capital markets. The destination is a global capital market information portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

