This press release may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. OCEANEs (and underlying shares) may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or exempt from registration. OCEANEs have not been and are not being registered under the U.S. Securities Act and EOS Imaging does not intend to make a public offer of its OCEANEs in the United States of America.

The OCEANEs have been offered only by way of a private placement to institutional investors. The OCEANEs may not be offered or sold or otherwise made available to retail investors (as defined hereafter). No key information document under PRIIPS Regulation (as defined hereafter) has been and will be prepared.

EOS IMAGING (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI PEA PME Eligible), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, announces today that it has successfully completed an offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares ("OCEANEs") due May 31th, 2023 by way of a private placement, without shareholders' preferential subscription rights, to institutional investors for a nominal amount of €29,543,626.80 (the "Offering"). All the convertible bonds offered have been subscribed.

Purpose of the Offering:

The gross proceeds of the Offering1 will be used by EOS Imaging (the "Company" or "Eos Imaging") notably to:

refinance all the existing IPF debt for approximately 72% of the Offering and remove all associated pledges; and

finance the company's growth for approximately 28% of the Offering.

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS Imaging, commented, "The success of this financing transaction demonstrates the confidence many institutional investors have in the growth of the adoption of the Company's products in its key markets. It also allows new institutional investors to become associated with the development of EOS Imaging and to reinforce its international reputation.

Main terms and conditions of the OCEANEs:

The nominal unit value of the OCEANEs has been set at a conversion premium of 35% to EOS Imaging's reference share price2

The OCEANEs will entitle their holders to receive new and/or existing EOS Imaging shares at an initial conversion/exchange ratio of one share per OCEANE, subject to any potential further adjustments. The EOS Imaging new shares eventually delivered shall carry current rights to dividends paid following the date of delivery of the shares.

The OCEANEs will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 6% payable semi-annually in arrears on May 31st and November 30th of each year (or the following business day if this date is not a business day) with a first interest payment date on November 30th, 2018. The OCEANEs will be issued at par on May 31st, 2018, the expected date for the settlement and delivery of the OCEANEs (the "Issue Date"), and if not converted will be redeemed at par on May 31st, 2023 (or the following business day if this date is not a business day).

Under certain conditions, the OCEANEs may be redeemed prior to maturity at the option of the Company. In particular, the OCEANEs may be redeemed early at EOS Imaging's option as from June 20th, 2021 if the arithmetic average of daily product of the volume-weighted average price of EOS Imaging's listed share price on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris and the prevailing conversion/exchange ratio, over a 20-consecutive trading day period among 40 trading days, exceeds 150% of the nominal value of the OCEANEs.

Considering the Offering of OCEANEs for an amount of €29,543,626.80, a nominal value of €6.80 per OCEANE (calculated on the basis of the reference share price as of May 24th, 2018 corresponding to €5.0334 and a 35% conversion premium), the maximal dilution will represent 19.18% of oustanding share capital of EOS Imaging, if only new shares were delivered upon conversion.

The OCEANEs will be issued pursuant to the 18th resolution approved by the shareholders' ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held on May 18th, 2018 and have been offered only by way of a private placement, conducted in accordance with Article L. 411-2 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), in France and outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan) to qualified investors.

The Offering is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF"). Detailed information on EOS Imaging, including its business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in the Company's registration document filed with the AMF on April 27th, 2018 under number D.18-0439, which is available together with all the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on EOS Imaging's website (www.eos-imaging.com).

An application for the listing of the OCEANEs on Euronext AccessTM (Open market of Euronext in Paris) will be made. Such listing will occur within 30 days after the Issue Date.

In the context of the Offering, EOS Imaging will agree on a lock-up undertaking for a period starting from the announcement of the final terms and conditions of the OCEANEs and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain exceptions or to the prior agreement of the Sole Bookrunner (as defined below).

Kepler Cheuvreux acts as sole bookrunner for the Offering (the "Sole Bookrunner") and Agile Capital Markets acted as a financial advisor to the Company.

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS Imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

Next press release: 2018 second quarter sales: July 17th, 2018

EOS Imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS Imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China, and the European Union under EC labelling, through the over 250 installed EOSplatforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenus were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS Imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Euronext Growth (previously Alternext) markets in Paris.

1 Based on €29,543,626.80 gross proceeds

2 The reference share price is equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share recorded on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris from the launch of the Offering today until the determination of the final terms and conditions (pricing) of the OCEANEs on this same day, ie €5.0334.

Contacts:

EOS IMAGING

Marie Meynadier

CEO

Ph: +33 (0)1 55 25 60 60

investors@eos-imaging.com

or

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

Press relations

Ph: +33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr