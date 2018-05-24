Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France

MOSCOW, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An internship for the Russian start-ups - the alumni of the Russian start-up accelerator GenerationS runby RVC will take place in France. The finalists will meet with representatives of the innovative ecosystem of France and will participate in a large-scale forum for start-ups, investors and the scientific Viva Technology community. The co-organizer of the internship is the Business France agency.

The following three start-ups from the Agro & MedTech track GenerationS-2017 will participate in the internship: 'New varieties of black and red rice - Super Food', 'Pulsetech - engineering technologies to increase the efficiency of obtaining vegetable oil' and ' EcoPack - packaging made from biopolymers and starch'.

The developers will have an opportunity to meet the representatives of the innovative community of France. The start-up teams will be acquainted with experts from the Vitagora agro-industrial cluster, Creative Valley accelerator, Paris & Co agency for economic and innovative development of Paris, as well as Business France the state agency for the development of economic activities of French enterprises in the international arena and attracting international investment to the French economy.

In addition, on 24-26 May, three start-ups from GenerationS alumni: Mixer-inlay for pre-sowing seed treatment EcoMix, a platform for conducting digital examinations and document verification Oz Forensics, and the draft micro-guarantee exchange Suretly will present their developments at the stand of the Russian Export Centre within the framework of the Viva Technology Forum in Paris. The Viva Technology Forum will allow all the start-ups participating in the internship to establish business contacts, meet investors and potential partners.

The GenerationS alumni annually take part in international internships and internaional forums devoted to various innovations. Start-ups are traditionally highly praised by foreign corporations, investors and major venture funds.

