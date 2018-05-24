Anchor customer selects Zayo for Marseille to Amsterdam solution

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) announced that it has completed a coherent wavelength route from Marseille to Strasbourg via Milan. The route, which also provides connectivity to Paris, Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam, leverages Zayo's European fiber network acquired from Viatel.

Initial customers include an India-based carrier, which selected Zayo for a 100G wavelength solution on this route, with connectivity from Marseille to Amsterdam. The solution will enable the carrier to extend and harden its network into Europe, with diverse connectivity from these two global gateway cities. Additional customers committed to this route include a U.S.-based global Internet services provider and an international wholesale telecommunications provider.

The route is part of Zayo's expansion of its dark fiber and longhaul wavelength network in Europe. Zayo now has several 100G and dark fiber routes out of Marseille, a city that serves as a strategic gateway and key aggregation point between Europe, Africa and Asia via subsea cables.

"With our expanded capability, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of a growing base of global customers," said Randy Dunbar, senior vice president, Transport. "Our connectivity options in and out of Marseille are opening up new international markets for us, and we continue to see strong demand from multiple verticals."

Customers can use Tranzact, Zayo's innovative shopping platform, to buy and manage network and infrastructure solutions. The Tranzact platform enables customers to access pricing, place orders, and view existing and pending services through an intuitive web application.

For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 128,200-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "continue," "will," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 22, 2017. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005367/en/

Contacts:

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Media:

Pat Nichols, Corporate Communications

303-226-5955

press@zayo.com

or

Investors:

Brad Korch, Investor Relations

720-306-7556

IR@zayo.com