QinetiQ's annual profit rose 5% as the defence technology contractor increased revenue and gained from more than £8m of one-off items. Underlying operating profit in the year to the end of March rose to £122.5m from £166.3m a year earlier as revenue rose to £833m from £783.1m. The company reported £8.7m of non-recurring trading items, including a £4.7m gain from settling a contract dispute. Excluding these gains, acquisitions and currency swings profit was "broadly flat", QinetQ said. ...

