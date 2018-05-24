Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has resumed at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project") located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Exploration at Hook-Carter is operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE MKT: DNN) and is owned 80% by Denison and 20% by ALX.

Summer 2018 Drilling Program

Drilling has commenced, following on from the Company's maiden winter 2018 drilling program which encountered hydrothermal alteration in both the sandstone and the basement lithologies associated with graphitic basement structures - indicative of the continuation of the mineralizing system within the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor. The 2018 summer program is planned to include 3,500 metres of diamond drilling in five to six holes using two drill rigs to test high-priority geophysical targets developed by Denison in 2017.

To view maps of Hook-Carter's location along the Patterson Lake Corridor and the 2018 drilling plan, please click here.

About Hook-Carter

Hook-Carter consists of 45 claims covering 20,522 hectares and is located approximately 575 kilometres (357 miles) north of La Ronge, SK. The Project is located along the prolific Patterson Lake Corridor - host to the Triple R uranium deposit (Fission Uranium Corp.), the Arrow uranium deposit, Harpoon, Bow and South Arrow uranium discoveries (NexGen Energy Ltd.), and the Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon uranium discoveries (a joint venture of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., Cameco Corp., and Orano Canada Inc.). Denison has agreed to fund the first $12.0 million of expenditures at Hook-Carter (see ALX news releases dated October 13, 2016 and November 7, 2016).

Four holes were completed during the inaugural winter 2018 drilling program, which encountered hydrothermal alteration in both the sandstone and the basement lithologies associated with graphitic basement structures. These features are consistent with unconformity-related uranium mineralizing systems in the Athabasca Basin and provide indication of the continuation of the mineralizing system within the Patterson Lake Corridor onto Hook-Carter. Elevated radioactivity was noted in two holes ranging up to 184 counts per second measured on a Mount Sopris 2GHF-1000 - Triple Gamma downhole probe.

ALX believes Hook-Carter is significantly underexplored, with only five historical drill holes located along the 15 kilometres of interpreted strike length of the Patterson Lake Corridor that lies within the Project.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of the Company, who is a Qualified Person, in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active uranium properties.

