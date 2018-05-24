M-Brain, a global leader in market and media intelligence solutions, has appointed Christian Cedercreutz Chief Executive Officer as of 13.8.2018.

Christian holds a Master of Economics degree from Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki. His career has been built with IBM over the past 20 years, in which he has held various management positions in five different European countries. Christian brings strong consultative selling experience and has over the years worked across the IBM Corporation in roles such as leading global client relationships, and leading SW and HW technology businesses in Finland. His most recent role has been to lead the cognitive SW solutions (Watson) business in Finland.

Simultaneously the company's long-time CEO and Chairman of the Board Kim Nyberg will step down from his position as CEO. He and Marjukka Nyberg, the founder of M-Brain, will retire from the company by the end of the year. They will continue as members of the board of M-Brain.

"I'm really excited to join the M-Brain team. I'm convinced that we can continue to enhance the value we bring to our clients globally and also develop new services and solutions that cater to the future demands of our customers. M-Brain offers a good foundation to build upon, with talented people, smart technology platforms and excellent industry and customer understanding", says Christian Cedercreutz.

"After a long career in PR Communications during the industry's upswing, I have truly enjoyed having the opportunity to be part of building yet another prominent industry, the Business and Market Intelligence", says Kim Nyberg. "As the industry is moving more and more towards complex AI based solutions, it was vital for us to find somebody whose expertise included this particular knowledge. At the same time, our challenge is to continue expanding globally. Christian's strong international sales experience is therefore highly appreciated."

M-Brain offers best-in-class intelligence services and software through a workforce of 400 global experts. The company delivers value to its customers through a combination of industry best-practice expertise and in-house proprietary artificial intelligence development. Operating from 13 countries across the globe M-Brain supports its customers operations with optimized intelligence solutions, enabling them to seize opportunities, mitigate risks and make strategic business decisions based on objective insight.

