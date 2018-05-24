Technavio's latest market research report on the global IVF disposables market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global IVF disposables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increased presence of IVF certified products is a major factor driving the market's growth. The results of IVF procedures can be impacted by several factors such as culture media, quality and maintenance of equipment, the hormone stimulation regimen, skills of staff, and the quality of the plastic equipment used. The IVF community has succeeded in enhancing the quality of IVF-treatments and success rates in patients conceiving. However, several clinics and hospitals struggle to improve the success rates of IVF procedures.

Despite the certification of laboratories and embryologists, and investments in new technology, the sub-standard apparatus used in laboratories affect the results of the IVF procedure. The product category falling under such apparatus includes Petri dishes and test tubes. Thus, IVF-certified plastics are adapted to store and monitor embryos and related samples.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of digital innovations as one of the key emerging trends in the global IVF disposables market:

Emergence of digital innovations

A high patient footfall is necessary to operate hospital/clinic efficiently, which is dependent on how effectively end-users such as hospitals and clinics market their services. With the emergence of advanced technologies, which carry out various types of ART procedures, the market is evolving, and the change is evident in the way end-users are marketing their services. Biotechnology firms have entered the ART market and are increasing awareness of ART and the technologies involved to improve access to ART services to consumers.

"The advent of personalized medicine, specifically for infertility treatment in women, is the biggest change that is visible in the market and is contributing to its increasing adoption. The number of IVF procedures is expected to increase, which will lead to the rise in adoption of IVF procedures. This factor pushes the sales for IVF disposables significantly, and thus positively impacts the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment

Global IVF disposables market segmentation

This market research report segments the global IVF disposables market into the following end-users (clinics and hospitals) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The clinics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global IVF disposables market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth.

