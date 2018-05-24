

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities



The Company announces that on 23 May 2018, ordinary shares of 5p were allotted at £24.84 (mid-market close on 22 May 2018) to Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, the trustee of the Company's Inland Revenue Approved Share Incentive Plan in respect of partnership shares, matching shares and the reinvestment of the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend.



Subject to the deed and rules of the plan, the shares will continue to be held on the behalf of the following PDMRs.



The notifications below, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Executive | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Howell | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Executive | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 |15 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director/Designate Managing | | | |Director RIM | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director/Designate Managing | | | |Director RIM | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 48 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rupert Baron | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 47 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Bolsover | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Head of Strategy and Organisation | | | |Development | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Bolsover | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Head of Strategy and Organisation | | | |Development | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 10 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Operating Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Butcher | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Operating Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 21 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Darnley | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Darnley | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 55 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Andrew Morris | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 21 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Risk Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 37 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Risk Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 8 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 36 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Richard Smeeton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 60 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO of RUTM and Head of Marketing | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of partnership and | | | |matching shares under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Inland Revenue Approved| | | |Share Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 30 partnership shares | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 30 matching shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mike Webb | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |CEO of RUTM and Head of Marketing | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Reinvestment of the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc 2017 final dividend | | | |under the Rathbone Brothers Plc | | | |Inland Revenue Approved Share | | | |Incentive Plan. | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£24.84 | 35 shares | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | |Not applicable - single transaction | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2018-05-23 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



