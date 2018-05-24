New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Growing Cobalt Industry Looks to Escape Reliance on DRC," featuring First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit http://nnw.fm/8OdeU

To read the original editorial, visit http://nnw.fm/Z0wTJ

First Cobalt is now reinforcing their position through an ongoing merger with US Cobalt, Inc. (TSX.V: USCO) (OTCQX: USCFF), expected to close the end of this month. The absorption of US Cobalt into First Cobalt is a friendly transaction, with the two companies working together to combine into a more powerful and streamlined cobalt operation. This adds the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho to the company's resources, including a historic resource (non-compliant with NI 43-101) of 1.3 million tons grading 0.59% cobalt, allowing it to mine significant cobalt deposits in the United States as well as Canada. The merger takes First Cobalt from a cobalt explorer to a vertically integrated cobalt solution, with potential to cover the mining, refining and sale of cobalt in the growing North American battery market. It's an invaluable position to be in, as interest in electric cars grows, and American industry moves to serve this market. It also makes First Cobalt one of the leading politically "clean" cobalt companies, remaining clear of the human rights issues and regulatory turmoil that have affected mining operations in the DRC. With a strong balance sheet, a global institutional shareholder base and a proven management team, the merger should create a greater profile in the global markets for the company. First Cobalt was already potentially in a strong position to secure finance, with a raise in late 2017 bringing in $30.6 million (http://nnw.fm/831pS). This has helped the company keep up its excellent financial performance, with share prices rising 350 percent over the course of 2017 to give it the largest market cap of any cobalt exploration company in the world.

About First Cobalt Corp.

First Cobalt aims to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. First Cobalt controls over 10,000 hectares of prospective land covering over 50 historic mines as well as mineral processing facilities in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. The First Cobalt Refinery is the only permitted facility in North America capable of producing cobalt battery materials. First Cobalt seeks to build shareholder value through new discovery, mineral processing and growth opportunities, with a focus on North America.

For more information, visit http://www.FirstCobalt.com

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) is another NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution that can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com