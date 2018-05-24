New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Lithium Essential to New Energy Revolution," featuring Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF).

Located in the heart of the lithium triangle, Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) is poised to explore and potentially develop what the company hopes will be the next big lithium discovery in Chile. Quietly and strategically, Lithium Chile has managed to amass over 148,000 hectares across 15 properties, surrounding the world's foremost lithium reserves. Lithium Chile's holdings represent the largest wholly owned lithium land package in all of Chile, outside of the government itself. As exploration interest focused on Argentina, Lithium Chile turned to geologist Terry Walker's 26 years of mining experience in country. With the full financial backing and support from the company, which has raised CDN$12.7 million to date, Walker used comprehensive, previously generated technical data to identify salars that were prospective for high-grade lithium, good magnesium to lithium chemistry and close to critical infrastructure. Now an equity shareholder, vice president of exploration, and chief geologist of Lithium Chile, Walker continues to advance his mission: proving out Lithium Chile's prime properties.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc. is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 148,500 hectares covering sections of 13 salars and one laguna complex in Chile. The properties include 64 square kilometers on the Salar de Atacama, which hosts the world's highest concentration lithium brine production and is currently the source of about 30 percent of the world's lithium production. Lithium Chile Shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH". For more information, visit the company's website at www.LithiumChile.ca

