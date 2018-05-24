Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will be participating in the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver this Friday and Saturday at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, 801 W Georgia Street. Tom Drivas, CEO of Romios and John Briczok, VP, Exploration will be giving a 10 minute presentation on the Company's main projects at 12:10 pm on Saturday, May 26 and will be at the Romios booth each day from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Admission to the Forum is free if you register ahead of time through the Forum's website at https://www.metalsinvestorforum.com/. The speaker's Agenda is presented on the website.

If you have any questions about Romios, or would like a personal update on the Company's projects we would be pleased to talk to you at the Forum.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

