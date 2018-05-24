

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $131.29 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $120.45 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $130.25 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $875.28 million from $872.77 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $130.25 Mln. vs. $109.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $875.28 Mln vs. $872.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.67 Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.71



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX