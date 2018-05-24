Levvel, a fast-growing global strategy and technology consultancy, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in London, England.

This announcement follows Levvel's recent opening of an Atlanta office, its tenth location since the company was founded in 2014. Levvel is expected to hire 75 new employees in the next 9-12 months and is approaching $40 million in annual revenue. Specific to the London office, Levvel is expected to hire up to 15 employees within the next year.

The London office will be led by Managing Director Daniel Clayden, formerly of Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Accenture, and Credit Suisse.

"My interest has always resided in helping companies use technology to improve their competitive advantage and multiply their differentiators," said Clayden, speaking to his vision for the London office and Levvel's unique opportunity in the United Kingdom.

"It's exactly what I find exciting about working for a company with the impressive ethos and culture of Levvel. I look forward to utilizing our deep capabilities and innovative culture to further help clients create and manage disruptive technology solutions.

My background is in Financial Services-a big part of what we'll be focusing on early-but a key attraction to me was to move beyond FSI (Financial Services Industry) and focus on other industries and the technology itself. I'm thrilled to be leading the London office, our first in Europe, and I look forward to being an integral part of its growth."

The London location allows Levvel to put down roots in Europe while strategically tapping into the enormous potential of capital markets in the UK.

John Espey, Levvel CEO and co-founder, explained why Levvel chose London as its third international office location, joining Australia and Singapore.

"With the tremendous work Levvel is doing for global investment banks in both the North American and Asia-Pacific regions, the London office establishes a footprint for Levvel in all three major banking center geographies," said Espey.

"This became a big opportunity for us, with capital markets being one of the fastest-growing parts of Levvel's business. Dan's industry expertise, working relationship with many of our existing employees, and deep industry network makes him a natural fit to lead our expansion into the UK."

Levvel COO Jim Devlin spoke about the strategic market opportunities that London offers and where he sees Levvel making an immediate impact.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Daniel Clayden join us, given his extensive career in several global financial institutions," said Devlin.

"London is a natural extension of our geographic footprint and allows Levvel to better support our global customers. With London being a global financial hub and Levvel's best-in-class expertise in digital transformation for the financial market, this move is an obvious one.

Many of the markets we are focused on are operating in increasingly complex regulatory environments, and Europe and London are sitting at the forefront of this movement."

About Levvel

Levvel helps clients transform their business with strategic consulting and technical execution services. We work with IT organizations, product owners, and innovation teams to design and deliver on business priorities.

We have extensive expertise in application development, DevOps, cloud technology, product innovation design, retail banking, capital markets, and payments. Our consultants are industry veterans with wide business-domain knowledge and a specific focus on financial services, insurance, digital media, and healthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005136/en/

Contacts:

For press inquiries and interview requests:

Levvel

Michael Aprile, 980-278-3065

pr@levvel.io