Kimble Applications Welcomes New Customers From Across the Globe

BOSTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble, a global leader in professional services automation, is proud to welcome 12 new customers to its portfolio. The new customers are made up of award-winning, high-growth technology and consulting businesses headquartered in Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, the US and UK.

Larger firms on the list include: Kelmac Group, a multinational standards and compliance company, with offices in the US, Ireland and the UK; Tricentis GmbH, a software testing company with offices in Germany, Switzerland and the US; and Workiva, an enterprise software company with offices in the US, Canada and Europe.

"We look forward to working with these agile and fast-growing professional services organizations," said Kimble co-founder and CMO, Mark Robinson. "Kimble was founded in order to support businesses like these and our customer satisfaction and speed to value ratings reflect that. We continue to develop the product to help our customers to grow and scale while reducing the administrative burden."

Some of the most dynamic and ambitious organizations which have selected Kimble recently are the following:

Alchemmy, founded in 2012 in London to deliver innovative solutions for FTSE 250 companies and working on projects across Europe, North America and Australia.

BiZZdesign, a Dutch enterprise architecture and business process management software-development tools vendor and consultancy firm founded in 2001.

Edgile LLC, founded in 2001 to deliver strategic cybersecurity and risk management services to the Fortune 500, is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across the US.

Kelmac Group, a multinational standards and compliance company, founded in Limerick, Ireland, with offices in the US, Ireland and the UK.

Longitude Research Ltd, part of the FT group, providing independent advisory, research and content creation services for high profile corporate clients, headquartered in London, UK.

Mutual Ventures, set up in London in 2011 to help public services achieve more through combining a strong public service ethos with an entrepreneurial culture.

Parker Fitzgerald, an award-winning management consultancy providing strategic advice and consulting services to the world's leading financial institutions, based in the City of London.

Project One, working with many of the UK's largest organisations, helping them deliver business-critical change.

Sapient.i7 Ltd, a consulting company leveraging Salesforce technology to enable digital transformation for large enterprises in Europe. Based in London, it is backed by the world's largest digital network, Publicis.Sapient.

Tricentis, a software testing company with offices in Germany, Switzerland and the US, offers innovative technologies to simplify testing for even the most complex enterprise applications.

USA Firmware, a product design and consulting services company, based in Northeast Ohio, designing all elements of customers' product, including hardware, software, firmware and the Internet of Things.

Workiva, an enterprise software company with offices in the US, Canada and Europe. delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance to more than 3,000 organizations.

