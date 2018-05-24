

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers agreed that the underlying growth momentum in the euro area remained intact, though the uncertainty regarding the outlook has increased, the minutes of the European Central Bank's April 25-26 rate-setting session showed Thursday.



'It was widely felt that uncertainty surrounding the outlook had increased and caution was seen as warranted in interpreting recent developments, also because the moderation in growth appeared to be broad-based across countries and sectors,' the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account' revealed.



'A more pronounced weakening of demand, notably related to external factors, could therefore not be ruled out.'



