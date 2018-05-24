Press Release

Brussels, 24 May 2018

Orange Belgium expands its convergent Love offering with unlimited live TV in the Orange TV app and a Fixed Phone option

Orange Belgium is continuously investing to enrich its Love offering, to support its convergent positioning and growth. Today, Orange is activating a live TV feature on its Orange TV mobile app that lets customers enjoy their favourite TV shows on the go. It has already added a Fixed Phone option to the existing Internet Boost and Evening & Weekend options for those who would like to have or keep their fixed line. These ongoing evolutions have already won over more than 122,000 Love customers.

Viewing on the go with the Orange TV app

As of today, Orange Love customers can enjoy their favourite TV shows on their smartphone or tablet with the Orange TV app. After a successful testing period, live TV is now officially available, with no additional cost, on the existing Orange TV app. The app already allows customers to consult an extended TV guide, remotely plan and manage recordings on their TV decoder(s), select channels or recordings to watch on TV and use the search tool to find programs in the TV Guide and the recordings menu.

Orange customers have access to a selection of the following channels on their smartphone or tablet: Eén, Canvas, VTM, Q2, VIER, VIJF, National Geographic NL, Discovery NL, Ketnet, Disney Channel NL, La Une, La Deux, RTL-TVI, Club RTL, TF1, AB3, 13ème RUE, Syfy, Disney Channel FR and Disney XD FR. They simply need their Love Wi-Fi connection at home or to be connected to a mobile 3G or 4G network in Belgium or in the EU. Watching live TV on a mobile network uses mobile data volume. Orange customers with Love Unlimited are the only convergent customers in Belgium to benefit from unlimited mobile data which makes watching live TV completely worry-free.

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer, says: "We are happy to add mobile live TV to the Love offering. This new functionality will allow our customers to watch TV on the go. In particular with the summer holidays coming up, customers can continue to enjoy live TV when travelling in the EU, as the EU roaming regulation applies. This is our way of responding to our customers' needs. We will continue to enrich our offers, add premium content and strive to have the best quality at a fair price, to make sure our customers can stay connected anywhere, any time with complete peace of mind."

Love customers can download or update the Orange TV app in the App Store or via Google Play. Family members can watch live TV simultaneously on up to five connected devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Fixed Phone completes the list of Love options

Recent studies by Orange showed that even if the majority of the customers do not need it, there was an interest in fixed telephony services from some customers who wanted to join Love. In particular 75% of small businesses and independents indicated a fixed phone is indispensable for their business. After testing a fixed phone solution and positive feedback from customers, Orange decided to officially launch it as a complete Love option.

The Fixed Phone option perfectly fits the peace of mind Orange wishes to offer its customers. For €10/month, they have unlimited calls to fixed and mobile numbers in Belgium and to fixed numbers in 40 countries. It also includes smart services such as voicemail, transferring calls to a mobile or fixed line and setting up two calls at the same time. Love customers can add Fixed Phone to their existing Love package in any of Orange's 140 shops.

The Fixed Phone solution uses Voice over IP technology. The Orange technician installs a VoIP adaptor at home, to which customers can easily connect their existing fixed telephone. This option is not compatible with fixed alarm systems or faxes.

Today, more than 122,000 customers are feeling the Love. Orange's convergent offer gives them the flexibility and freedom to choose how many SIM cards and how much calling and data they need, combined with Orange's high-quality internet and TV services. Orange Belgium is still the only telecom operator offering an unlimited convergent offer. With Love Unlimited, €79 a month lets customers enjoy unlimited mobile data, unlimited calls, unlimited internet at home and a rich TV offering.

More info at www.orange.be/love (http://www.orange.be/love)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

