VWR, Part of Avantor, Named Sole Supplier for Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

RADNOR, Pennsylvania, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VWR, acquired by Avantor in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers, has been named the sole supplier of laboratory consumable products for Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), following an Official Journal European Union tender process and award. CGT Catapult is a center of excellence in innovation that helps cell and gene therapy organizations across the world translate early stage research into commercially viable and investable therapies.

The agreement will cover CGT Catapult's need for the management and provision of lab consumable stock for its development laboratories at Guy's Hospital in London. Additionally, VWR will be involved with CGT Catapult's new cell and gene therapy manufacturing center based in Stevenage, UK, due to open later this year. The new center will support the development of new large-scale manufacturing systems and capabilities for collaborator companies. VWR will provide CGT Catapult with a seamless supply chain across these two sites, offering a one-stop-shop solution to meet their stock requirements.

"As we enter the start-up phase with our collaborating companies, having an efficient and knowledgeable supplier of laboratory consumables is fundamental to the operation of the manufacturing center," commented Keith Thompson, CEO for CGT Catapult.

"VWR is excited to provide an efficient and streamlined supply chain experience to CGT Catapult as their sole supplier," commented Bill Hogan, VP, Europe North for VWR, part of Avantor. "Utilizing our extensive global distribution network, unprecedented product choice, and suite of differentiated services, we will help CGT Catapult achieve their goals."

