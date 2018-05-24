

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Management Corporation sent a letter to the Board of Directors of athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) following up on Elliott's recent proposal to acquire athenahealth for $160 per share in cash.



The letter aggregated for the Board the outpouring of positive reactions to Elliott's offer specifically and to the prospect of a sale in general. These reactions included positive feedback from athenahealth shareholders; published research from equity research analysts; a survey of the broader investment community and comments from informed media.



According to the letter, the investment community broadly agrees that athenahealth has struggled as a public company and should immediately explore a value-maximizing sale, including consideration of Elliott's offer.



