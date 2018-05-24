The "Europe Aviation Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The general aviation segment of the European aviation market is expected to register a CAGR of 0.71% during 2018-2023.

The European aviation market is expected to grow within the next 20 years, with airlines anticipated to procure more than 7,500 new airplanes, valued at over US$1.1 trillion. Single-aisle airplanes are expected to account for the majority of deliveries, representing a 78% share of total deliveries.

Key Developments in the Market

January 2018: Embraer and Wide roe, which is the largest airline in Scandinavia for the E190-E2 aircraft, have agreed on a Flight Hour Pool program for the new E2 aircraft. The agreement shall contain more than 300 key notable components for the airlines E190-E2 fleet.

January 2018: World Leading Turboprop manufacturer ATR has announced that they will be adding a brand new Full Flight Simulator (FFS) to its training center in Toulouse, France, which will help crew members of the company to receive training on the ATR 72-600.

January 2018: Wizz Air, which is a Hungarian based aircraft company, have announced that they have set up a new European base in Vienna and will further ply on 17 new routes as part of their expansion plans.

Companies Mentioned

ATR

Textron Aviation

Gulfstream

Dassault Aviation

Airbus SE

Boeing

Embraer

Bombardier Inc

Pilatus Aircraft

One Aviation Corporation S.A.

Technam

