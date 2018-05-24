3D Printing: Automotive Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Technology (Multijet Printing (MJP), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), LMD, SLS, LOM), by Material Type (Metal, Polymers, Ceramics), by Application (Prototyping, Tooling, R&D & Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Parts)
NEW automotive market research report focussing on 3D printing applications is available today: Receive global, regional and submarket forecasts, analysis and outlook. Visiongain expects the 3D printing automotive additive manufacturing market to reach a value of $1,396m in 2018.
Developments in 3D printing have had a significant impact on the automotive market. Visiongain's report on 3D printing in automotive manufacturing applications gives a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the automotive sector. Importantly, the report also delivers forecasts of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the automotive 3D printing market.
In Order To Offer An Accurate Snapshot Of The Current Market, Visiongain
Has Also Profiled The Following Leading Companies:
• Stratasys
• Arcam AB
• 3D Systems
• Proto Labs Inc.
• SLM Solutions
• Materialise
• ExOne GmbH
• EOS GmbH
• Concept Laser
• Ultimaker
This Report Offers A Global Forecast, Which Is Then Broken Down By The Following Regional Markets:
• North America Forecast 2018-2028
• South America Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia Pacific Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe Forecast 2018-2028
• Middle East & Africa Forecast 2018-2028
As Well As The Following Submarkets By Technology From 2018-2028
• Multijet Printing (MJP) Forecast 2018-2028
• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Forecast 2018-2028
• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) Forecast 2018-2028
• Stereolithography (SLA) Forecast 2018-2028
• Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Forecast 2018-2028
• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Forecast 2018-2028
• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Forecast 2018-2028
• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Forecast 2018-2028
• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Forecast 2018-2028
• Others Forecast 2018-2028
And The Following Subsegments By Material From 2018-2028
• Metal Forecast 2018-2028
• Polymers Forecast 2018-2028
• Ceramics Forecast 2018-2028
• Others Forecast 2018-2028
And The Following Subsegments By Application From 2018-2028
• Prototyping Forecast 2018-2028
• Tooling Forecast 2018-2028
• R&D & Innovation Forecast 2018-2028
• Manufacturing Complex Parts Forecast 2018-2028
• Others Forecast 2018-2028
Who Should Read This?
• Automotive OEMs
• Automotive component suppliers
• 3D printing specialists
• 3D printing equipment
• R&D staff
• Manufacturing specialists
• Technology providers
• hardware and software vendors
• Procurement staff
• CEOs
• Heads of strategic development
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Industry administrators
• Industry associations
• Governmental departments & agencies
• Banks
• investors
• Regulators
With 125 tables and charts and a total length of 183 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. Analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2100/3D-Printing-Automotive-Additive-Manufacturing-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
3D Hubs
3D Lab
3D Slash
3D Systems
Airbus
AP&C
Arcam AB
Audi AG
Autodesk
BCN3D
Big-rep
Binder Chemistry
BMW Group
Body Labs
Boom Technology
Carbon
Colorfabb
ComeTrue3D
Concept Laser
Cytosurge
Dana
Doobs Group
e-nable
EOS Gmbh
ExOne Gmbh
Facebook
Food Ink/ By Flow
Formlabs
GE
GE Additive
GE Aviation
General Electric
General Motors
GKN Aerospace
Google
GV (formerly Google Ventures)
Helisys Inc.,
Hoeganaes
Honeywell
HP
JSR
Kegelmann Technik
Linear Mold & Engineering
LITE-ON Mobile
Local Motors
Lufthansa Technik
Lulzbot
Made in Space
Markforged
Materialise
Monoprice
Nano
Nascent Objects
Nikon
Object ltd
Oerlikon
PADT
Phoenix Analysis and Design Technologies (PADT
Premium Aerotec
Printrbot
Proto Labs Inc.
Realizer
RepRap
Rioch
Rize3D
Simlify3D
SKZ
SLM Solutions
SOLS
Stratasys Inc.
Swisslog
Ultimaker
Vertex-Global
Voxel 8
Wanhao
WASP
XJET
XYZ Printing
ZCorp Technology
