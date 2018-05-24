Galway Gold Inc. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Galway Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GLW, OTC PINK: GAYGF) ("Galway Gold" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of up to one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). Additional information relating to the proposed Consolidation is included in the management information circular of the Company dated May 18, 2018 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website at www.galwaygoldinc.com and its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company mailed the Circular with respect to its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") scheduled for June 20, 2018 (the "Meeting"). As part of the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to amend the articles of the Company in order to implement the Consolidation. There are currently 166,511,932 Common Shares issued and outstanding. If and upon the Consolidation becoming effective, on a maximum one (1) for four (4) basis, it is expected there will be approximately 41,627,983 post-Consolidation Common Shares in the capital of the Company issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

In the opinion of management of the Company, the current share structure of the Company will make it more difficult or impossible to allow for the acquisition of new projects of merit. A share consolidation may have the effect of raising, on a proportionate basis, the market price of the Common Shares, which could appeal to certain investors that find shares trading above certain prices to be more attractive from an investment perspective. However, implementation of the Consolidation is not likely to have an effect on the actual or intrinsic value of the business of the Company, the Common Shares or on a Shareholder's proportional ownership in the Company. In addition, a decline in the market price of the Common Shares after the proposed Consolidation may result in a greater percentage decline than would occur in the absence of a consolidation and the liquidity of the Common Shares could be adversely affected. There can be no assurance that, if the Share Consolidation is implemented, the Company will be successful in receiving increased attention from institutional investors. The Consolidation is subject to Shareholder and regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will not change its name in conjunction with the Share Consolidation.

