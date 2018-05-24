Acorn Energy, Inc.: IoT Remote Industrial Monitoring & Control Provider Acorn to Participate at LD Micro Conference June 4th - 6th in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and services for generators, pipelines and other industrial assets, today announced that its CEO Jan Loeb will present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday, June 6th at 11:30 am PDT. Mr. Loeb will also be available for investor meetings at the event June 4th - 6th.

Held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, the Conference will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

"This is slated to be our largest Invitational to date, showcasing our firm's ability to attract the top investors and analysts and the most unique and exciting names in microcap," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrix™ (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns an 80% equity stake in OmniMetrix, Inc., a pioneer and leader in the wireless remote monitoring and control of gas pipelines and stand-by generators used in cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems and other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix offers proven, cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring solutions for making critical systems more reliable, with thousands of monitored assets and thousands of customers, including 23 in the Fortune 500 or Global 500.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD launched the "LDMi" - the first pure microcap index to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For investors interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

