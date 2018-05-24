iboss: iBoss Discusses the Role of the Cloud in Shaping Future Security Strategies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / The global cloud security market is projected to reach $12.64 billion by 2024, driven by the rapidly increasing demand for cloud computing products, services and platforms, which offer a flexible and cost efficient way of storing, accessing and using organizational data, and the growing threat of cyber-attacks. As the global awareness towards IT security risks continues to escalate, iboss, a leading computer security business and the provider of the only distributed gateway platform in the world, discusses how cloud computing can contribute to cybersecurity within organizations.

The popularity of cloud technologies keeps increasing across a wide range of industries including both traditional - government agencies, healthcare, e-commerce, insurance and banking - and emerging sectors - online gaming. According to Forbes, over the last year, hybrid cloud adoption - an integrated cloud computing environment that combines private and public clouds by enabling data sharing between them - grew from 19% to 57% among 2000 surveyed businesses, with 73% planning to move to a fully software-defined data center within the next two years. And yet, 49% of respondents are delaying cloud deployment due to a gap in IT security skills, the absence of a cybersecurity team or sufficient funds to train and maintain one.

Also, as more companies are adopting cloud technologies, cybercrime, and its cost, is increasing accordingly, notes iboss. Research conducted by Kaspersky Lab, a leading anti-virus software provider, revealed that the cost of an average ransomware incident - when the attacker encrypts an organization's data until a ransom is paid - is $713,000, which is the combined cost of the ransom, the value of the lost data and the expenses of improving IT infrastructure and restoring the brand's image. Despite this fact, a large number of companies are still unprepared to competently address cyber threats. According to last year's statistics, only 21% of North American organizations are fully prepared to manage IT security and protect themselves against cyber-attacks.

In regards to those reasons, cloud computing is both a safe and cost-efficient method for a company to deflect cyber-attacks. Cloud security providers maintain proper internal practices and high protection around their own business due to having vast field experience, and can apply their expertise to clients' businesses with much greater efficiency, and a lower cost, than the clients themselves. As noted by Philippe Very, professor of strategic management and head of faculty at EDHEC Business School, one of the leading educational institutions in France, "It's quite complex to prevent everything and be 100 percent secure. You cannot safeguard your information systems completely, but you can rely on highly secure cloud computing providers."

Architected for the cloud, iboss' Secure Web Gateway platform provides an elastic, architecture that provides security through the cloud to secure any user, location or device regardless of where its located while eliminating the cost and latency associated with appliances. Backed by over 100 patents, the groundbreaking technology protects over 4,000 organizations worldwide, making iboss one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world.

iboss - Redefining the Delivery & Management of Cyber Security in the CloudEO: http://ibossnews.com

iboss Explores the Growing Ransomware Threat For Corporations: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/iboss-explores-growing-ransomware-threat-033000225.html

iboss (@ibossCyber) - Twitter: https://twitter.com/ibosscyber

iboss - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_bh_xwIk4iB2gGTsRbu_DA

iboss - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iboss

Contact Information:

ibossNews.com

http://ibossnews.com

contact@ibossnews.com

SOURCE: iboss