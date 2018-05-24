Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCBB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") announces a new discovery and further positive results on its ongoing saprolite exploration program at its 100% owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Eagle Mountain" or the "Project") in Guyana, South America. This new discovery, "Salbora" area, is approximately 1.5 kilometres northwest of the Eagle Mountain deposit (see attached Figures). Through diamond drilling, the Company has also received positive results on a previously announced expansion target, "Friendly" area, located at the northern edge of the Eagle Mountain deposit (refer to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2017). In addition to expansion drilling, the Company is conducting in-fill drilling, geotechnical evaluation of potential tailings storage areas, and metallurgical test work in order to update its resource estimate for the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") in the second half of 2018. Goldsource has retained the services of Tetra Tech Canada Inc., an independent Vancouver based company to complete a PFS for a potential large-scale open pit, gravity-cyanidation operation at Eagle Mountain.
Yannis Tsitos, President, commented, "We are encouraged with the recent results from the drilling and trenching campaigns at Eagle Mountain. The discovery of a potentially higher-grade zone at the Salbora area along with continued success in expanding mineralization on various targets including Friendly, and positive infill results from the Kilroy and Zion areas, are supportive of the potential to grow the resource base of Eagle Mountain to support a large scale gravity cyanidation operation."
The most significant result for this release was returned from Trench TRSB18-002 at the Salbora Area, which intersected 123 metres (horizontal width) grading 1.92 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold. Also noteworthy are Hole EMD18-011, 6.0 metres grading 1.51 gpt gold in the Friendly area; Hole EMD18-018, 21.4 metres grading 1.22 gpt Au, and Hole EMC18-057, 8.0 metres grading 2.65 gpt Au, which are in-fill holes in the Kilroy and Zion areas respectively.
The following table summarizes 17 of the most significant drill intercepts from 82 drill holes and 3 of the most significant trench intercepts from 26 trenches (uncut, undiluted) for this release (see attached Figures):
|Hole ID
|Drill Type
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|True Thickness Interval
(m)
|Au
(gpt)*
|Location
Area
|Remarks
|EMD18-003
|Diamond
|7.9
|12.4
|4.5
|0.58
|Friendly
|Expansion
|
|Diamond
|31.9
|34.9
|3.0
|1.43
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-005
|Diamond
|0.6
|3.4
|2.8
|1.38
|Friendly
|Expansion
|
|Diamond
|12.4
|15.4
|3.0
|0.70
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-006
|Diamond
|4.9
|6.4
|1.5
|1.15
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-007
|Diamond
|37.9
|39.4
|1.5
|0.91
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-008
|Diamond
|30.4
|36.4
|6.0
|0.50
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-010
|Diamond
|18.4
|19.9
|1.5
|0.91
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-011
|Diamond
|4.9
|19.9
|15.0
|0.55
|Friendly
|Expansion
|Including
|Diamond
|13.9
|19.9
|6.0
|1.51
|Friendly
|Expansion
|EMD18-013
|Diamond
|0.0
|1.9
|1.9
|1.28
|Red Hill
|Expansion
|EMD18-015
|Diamond
|10.9
|11.7
|0.8
|5.74
|Red Hill
|Expansion
|EMD18-017
|Diamond
|0.0
|19.9
|19.9
|1.02
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|0.0
|4.9
|4.9
|3.66
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|7.9
|10.9
|3.0
|1.24
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|15.4
|16.9
|1.5
|2.59
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|EMD18-018
|Diamond
|0.0
|21.4
|21.4
|1.22
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|1.9
|7.9
|6.0
|2.60
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|12.4
|13.9
|1.5
|7.90
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|Diamond
|16.9
|21.4
|4.5
|2.11
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|EMC18-004
|Core**
|7.0
|8.4
|1.4
|1.56
|Baredi
|Expansion
|EMC18-030
|Core
|4.0
|8.0
|4.0
|0.53
|Bottle Bank
|Expansion
|
|Core
|17.0
|18.5
|1.5
|6.15
|Bottle Bank
|Expansion
|EMC18-035
|Core
|3.0
|4.0
|1.0
|0.81
|Dispute
|Expansion
|
|Core
|20.0
|22.5
|2.5
|1.25
|Dispute
|Expansion
|EMC18-037
|Core
|0.0
|3.0
|3.0
|0.79
|Dispute
|Expansion
|EMC18-046
|Core
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
|5.65
|Hill #1
|Expansion
|EMC18-057
|Core
|0.0
|8.0
|8.0
|2.65
|Zion
|In-fill
|Trench ID
|
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Horizontal Length Interval
(m)
|Au
(gpt)*
|Location Name
|Type
|TRSB18-002
|Trench
|83.0
|205.0
|123.0
|1.92
|Salbora
|Expansion
|Including
|
|191.0
|203.0
|12.0
|7.76
|Salbora
|Expansion
|TRK18-001
|Road Cut
|0.0
|10.0
|10.0
|0.84
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|Including
|
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.95
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|TRK18-002
|Road Cut
|1.0
|6.0
|5.0
|1.11
|Kilroy
|In-fill
|
|Road Cut
|8.0
|14.0
|6.0
|1.67
|Kilroy
|In-fill
Note: All numbers rounded. All holes are drilled vertical.
*Cutoff grade of 0.5 gpt Au
**Geoprobe "Sonic" drill core
All geochemical analyses were completed by Actlabs Guyana Inc. in Georgetown, Guyana.
All reported diamond core ("EMD") and Geoprobe core ("EMC") holes are vertical with total depth drilled to hard rock contact. Geoprobe core drill depths are limited to the presence of groundwater horizon and floating near-surface boulders within the weathered saprolite layer.
A summary of completed drill-holes and trenches from May 2017 to May 2018 is as follows:
|Time Period and Type of Drilling
|Number of Holes or Trenches
|Metres
|Analytical Results Pending
|2017 Program (May to December)
|
|
|
|Geoprobe Core Drilling
|119
|1,172
|0
|Auger Drilling
|226
|830
|0
|Sampling along Trenches
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Program (January to May 22th)
|
|
|
|Diamond Core Drilling *
|35
|947
|360 m
|Geoprobe Core Drilling
|82
|956
|203 m
|Auger Drilling
|43
|75
|26 m
|Sampling along Trenches
|31
|713
|40 m
|Total Program to May 22th 2018
|
|
|
|Total Core Drilling
|222
|3,075
|563 m
|Total Auger Drilling
|269
|905
|26 m
|Total Trenching
|31
|713
|40 m
* In Jan 2018, a diamond core rig was introduced to the Project
Of the completed holes, analytical results have been received and reported for 20 diamond core holes, 62 Geoprobe core holes, 37 auger holes and 673 continuous meters of sampling along trenches. As reported in the table above, results for the balance of drilled holes and performed trenches are pending.
Salbora Discovery
Several auger holes were historically drilled (early 2000s) in the Salbora Area with grades of trace in excess of 0.5 gpt Au. Review in early 2018 of the extensive Eagle Mountain database lead to prioritizing this target for initial trenching and plans for subsequent core drilling. Trench TRSB18-002 shows 123 metres grading 1.92 gpt Au. Saprolite mineralization appears to be similar to nearby Eagle Mountain deposit which is located within a sheared granitoid. Based on limited auger and trenching results, the Company estimates that the mineralized area of Salbora is approximately 500 metres by one kilometre with an unknown depth.
Trenching was completed with the Company's onsite excavator to a 3-4 metre depth (see attached Figures) with horizontal sampling on one-metre spacings. Further work is planned for this discovery in H2 2018.
Other Discoveries
Expansion drilling and trenching have identified additional mineralized saprolite between current resource pits as well as the periphery of the known resource outline. Priority areas for expansion include the Friendly, Baredi, Bottle Bank, Red Hill, Hill#1, and Dispute areas (see attached Figures). In addition to the expansion targets, the Company has initiated its exploration program over Bishop Growler, a recently optioned-to-purchase land package (refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2018). The Company is currently drilling and trenching at Bishop Growler and anticipates to release initial results for Bishop Growler Property once compilation is completed.
In-Fill Drilling
The Company continues in-fill drilling to re-categorize and expand resource estimates beyond the known Eagle Mountain resource area (refer to the Technical Report titled, "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Eagle Mountain Saprolite Gold Project, Guyana", effective June 15, 2014 and dated September 12, 2014). The above table shows the most significant mineralized intercepts from in-fill drilling at the Kilroy and Zion areas. Additional in-fill work is planned for Q3 2018.
Given the success of the exploration program to date, the Company has extended its drill program to follow up on newly discovered mineralized saprolite areas, based on success, at a minimum of 1,500 metres. Subsequent to completion of this drilling program, the Company plans to release an updated resource estimate in H2 2018.
The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Chairman for Goldsource, who has reviewed and approved its contents.
Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President
Goldsource Mines Inc.
