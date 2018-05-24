Technavio market research analysts forecast the global AI-powered video analytics market to grow at a CAGR of close to 42% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005740/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global AI-powered video analytics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing attention among organizations for supply chain visibility as one of the key emerging trends in the global AI-powered video analytics market. The growing interest among organizations to obtain visibility over the entire business supply chain from the perspective of both the enterprise and consumers has led to the adoption of AI-based video analytics applications. These applications help monitor, detect, and identify unusual changes in the supply chain of an organization. Enterprise can monitor product performance through data manipulation, provide resourceful insights, and identify the key performance areas responsible for increasing or decreasing the sales of a product. Moreover, the alert systems in AI-based video analytics enable managers, suppliers, partners, and customers to identify problem areas and together work toward achieving a solution to reroute their resources.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the use of M2M technology for remote patient monitoring as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global AI-powered video analytics market

Growing demand for data integration and visual analytics

Rising IT complexity has made the process of deploying and maintaining reliable data interfaces more difficult. Globally, enterprises are now adopting data integration solutions to overcome such instances. AI-powered video analytics offers on-demand accessibility to real-time synthesis of data and real-time analysis for effective decision-making. This feature allows enterprises to monitor, transform, and deliver data: understand business processes; and bridge the gap between business and IT. Similarly, it helps enterprises integrate technical and business processes from various sources and convert them into meaningful business insights.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT professional services, "The need for analysis, transformation, monitoring, and interpretation of data has become a priority to facilitate smooth functioning of different business operations owing to an exponential surge in data volume."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global AI-powered video analytics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global AI-powered video analytics market into the following end-users (retail, transportation, infrastructure, and enterprise) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the four major end-users, the retail segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 38% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is transportation, which will account for nearly 24% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global AI-powered video analytics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 52%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth of nearly 4%.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com