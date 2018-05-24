The global barium nitrate market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. A key factor driving the market's growth is the growth of the fireworks industry. The fireworks/pyrotechnics industry is the primary end-user of the global barium nitrate market. Although the global fireworks market is governed by stringent regulations and fireworks have adverse effects on the environment, it is still a huge market that is growing at a steady rate. The stringent regulations and environmental concerns pertaining to the use of fireworks are encouraging manufacturers to introduce environment-friendly fireworks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005742/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global barium nitrate market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's latest market research report on the global barium nitrate marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers as one of the key emerging trends in the global barium nitrate market:

Emergence of environment-friendly oxidizers

The raw materials such as oxidizers that are used in fireworks are the major causative agents of pollution. Oxidizers have high levels of oxygen that rekindle the fire in fireworks. To curb the growing pollution levels, it is very essential to use greener raw materials. These alternatives will also replace the raw materials of pyrotechnic devices that are used in military applications.

"Periodate salts emerged as one of the alternatives to develop barium- and perchlorate-free incendiary formulations. Potassium periodate and sodium periodate were introduced as pyrotechnic oxidizers that showed pyrotechnic performance. They have low hygroscopicity and high chemical reactivities that extended their applications in the fireworks and military industries," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Barium nitrate market segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global barium nitrate market into the following end-users (fireworks/pyrotechnics and glass) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The fireworks/pyrotechnics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 72% of the market. This application is expected to demonstrate steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global barium nitrate market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 40%. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is anticipated to dominate the global market through 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005742/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com