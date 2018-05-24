Asia's largest IPP receives funds to develop renewable energy assets in line with Indonesia's plans to increase renewable generation to 23% by 2025. The ADB's support for PV at this scale is novel and could help overcome financing gaps that have hindered PV development in emerging nationsThe 21 MW PV plant in question is the first utility scale project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The bank provided $40 million of private sector financing and additional trust funds from the Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP) and Canada's Climate Fund for the Private Sector in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...