PrivacyTrust Launches www.GDPR.org

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With less than 12 hours until the enforcement begins of the new EU data privacy laws (GDPR), PrivacyTrust has launched GDPR.org.

GDPR.org aims to allow companies to:

Self certify their GDPR compliance

Check the compliance status of suppliers and clients

Share best practice and maintain compliance

For organisations: It allows them to demonstrate their adherence to GDPR and that of their clients and suppliers via verification standards, along with self-verification tools.

For Privacy Professionals: By being part of this community privacy professionals can share best (and worst) practice to help maintain agreement on privacy legislation, and gain guidance and advice from fellow professionals.

"GDPR doesn't end on May 25th, it begins on that date. GDPR.org brings transparency in data management and verification to companies, allowing them to demonstrate their GDPR status, and also check the status of their business partners," said PrivacyTrust CEO Steve Fortes.

GDPR.org endeavors to help organisations show that they are transparent about the way they handle data by allowing self-certification. It is a showcase where a company can outline their privacy policies, procedures and how they meet the GDPR requirements.

The new regulation is about building a culture of privacy awareness at all levels of the company, to create and maintain a competitive advantage and build reputation.

GDPR.org invites GDPR, data protection and privacy professionals to contribute to the evolution of the resource.

Visit http://www.gdpr.org to register your company.

What is GDPR.org?

A place where GDPR compliance can be self certified and verified. A place where companies and individuals can check the compliance status, and comment on the status of suppliers and partners. A community for privacy professionals, including newly appointed DPOs, to share knowledge, discuss issues and gain insight.

About PrivacyTrust

Since 2004 PrivacyTrust has been helping companies around the world understand, meet and exceed data privacy regulations around the world. Services include GDPR assessment, Privacy Shield verification and dispute resolution (Independent Recourse Mechanism).