BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence weakened in May mainly due to the significant deterioration in the services sector, a survey by the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



The business confidence indicator dropped to 0.2 from 1.0 in April.



Sentiment was unchanged in the manufacturing industry, while morale modestly improved in construction and trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX