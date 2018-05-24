BTS Makes Moves To Address Underserved Options Community

Driven by changes in regulatory requirements at Cboe Global Markets, Blue Trading Systems and Actant have joined forces to offer a compelling new solution for floor and screen traders. Participants leveraging BTS' flagship options product, BTS Edge, will continue to have modeling, risk, analytics and floor capabilities but will now benefit from additional quoting capabilities including RFQ response functionality via Actant.

"Changes in options technology providers drove us to look at our offering and how we could enhance BTS Edge to better meet the needs of today's traders," said Kevin Darby, Managing Director at Blue Trading Systems. "We were impressed with the talent employed at Actant and their product suite. After careful consideration, we decided to partner to extend our capabilities and become a more thorough alternative as consolidation in the options space has forced traders to look at new platforms."

Actant Quote is a safe, fast and reliable quoting engine with features that help traders quote many concurrent products in outright options and complex options orders. Users have the ability to customize quoting and trading strategies as well as participate in auctions and meet obligations. Multiple volatility and pricing models are included with the platform including a library of strategies.

"We were impressed with BTS' focus on engineering excellence, flexibility and reliability when it comes to their options platform," said Dan Sacks, CEO of Actant. "Our shared values have brought us together and we look forward to working with BTS to further help traders navigate these evolving markets."

About Blue Trading Systems

Blue Trading Systems enhances trading strategies and accelerates quoting times with low latency, versatile, software solutions. Our feature updates are seamless, our customer service is responsive and we link our success to our clients' success. With our game-changing technology, our clients maintain their competitive edge in the derivatives space.

About Actant

Actant provides trading solutions for financial firms trading on the world's major derivatives and stock exchanges. Actant delivers unique algorithmic programming flexibility and control to proprietary trading and market making firms, investment banks and hedge funds. Designed for both exchange members and non-members, Actant software is fully customizable and scalable to meet individual strategic, connectivity, deployment and integration needs.

