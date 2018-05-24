ZK International to Present at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

WENZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) ("ZKIN" "ZK International"or the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 5th at 3:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM EST. Management will be available to meet with investors during the event.

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our main event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which in its current supply state is 70% unfit for human contact. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water to not only to the China market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

About XSigma Corporation

XSigma Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Together with ZK International, it has signed an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with TNT Blockchain, Inc. to implement its patent-pending software and blockchain technologies into its manufacturing process and supply chain management system. These technologies include Track-n-Trace ("TNT"), which is designed to improve the traceability and inventory systems of small to medium-sized manufacturing companies to track raw materials and finished goods at the source, supplier, or factory, through the entire supply chain to the end user. Combine the TNT with the Internet of Things ("IoT") devices, every device within the manufacturing process is registered on the Blockchain to create a digital identity, which cannot be manipulated. Finally, the Blockchain technology would provide transparency and security, as permissions and identity the technology would require will ensure the appropriate visibility of transactions. For further information about XSigma, please visit its website at www.xsigma.io.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

