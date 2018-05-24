

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for April will be released at 10.00 am ET Thursday. The consensus is for 5.600 million in line with March.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.172 against the euro, 109.22 against the yen, 0.9890 against the franc and 1.3390 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



