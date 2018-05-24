The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week to a seven-week high, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims were up 11,000 to 234,000 from the previous week's level, which was revised up by 1,000. Economists had been expecting a reading of 220,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average was up 6,250 to 219,750 from the previous week's average, which was revised up by 250. The four-week average is considered more reliable as it smooths ...

