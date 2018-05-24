Investing in the Rio Theatre property will not only help save the Rio, but it is also a solid Vancouver real-estate investment.

Through their record breaking Indiegogo Crowd funding campaign, Rio raised over half a million dollars in donations. Their high profile campaign also attracted the attention of celebrities like Kevin Smith and Ryan Reynolds who generously offered their support to help save the Rio!



Recently, Rio Theatre's owner, Corinne Lea, made the exciting announcement, that Vancity has approved a 4 million dollar mortgage to help us purchase of the Rio Theatre.

The only thing that's missing now, is the final amount needed to buy the property.



Buying a piece of the Rio Theatre property, will give the community an opportunity to invest in their own historical cultural resource, so they can ensure it will have a long sustainable future.



Otherwise known as, Impact Investing which has become increasingly popular with growing interest in the - "Buy Local" movement. Instead of making investments in large corporations where you have no personal connection, this allows people to invest in their own communities and see their money make a difference!



Impact Investments are investments made into companies, organizations, and funds with the intention to generate social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

With an Equity Crowd funding campaign through FrontFundr, both experienced and regular investors are able to exercise positive influence on businesses they would like to see succeed. Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, FrontFundr founder and CEO explain why it was important for the platform to work with the Rio Theatre: "As a Vancouver-based platform, we're proud to have Rio Theatre on our online investing platform accessible to everyone. The public is now empowered to decide on the future of this Vancouver landmark by investing and becoming a co-owner of Rio starting from $1,000"

That means for a minimum of $1,000 you can become an equity shareholder and own a piece of a cultural icon.

About the Rio Theatre

Built in 1938, located on the corner of Commercial and Broadway in East Vancouver, The Rio Theatre is a historical landmark that has become an award winning hub for independent film and live performance.

Recent zoning changes have attracted the attention of developers who want to buy The Rio and tear it down for a new development project that would leave a big cavernous hole on the corner of Commercial and Broadway for years, and there is only one way to stop them: We buy The Rio ourselves!

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is an online investing platform that empowers Canadians to find and make direct investments in the private companies they believe in - and become stakeholders in their future. FrontFundr's online exempt market dealer (EMD) status plus its modern technology lets users across Canada easily invest in vetted, innovative growth businesses in under 12 minutes.

