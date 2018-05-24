The "Sofa Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyses the upholstered furniture market in 30 European countries providing data on production, consumption, imports and exports of upholstered furniture and an analysis of both the competitive system and the supply structure.
Company information and business performances for the top European manufacturers in the sofa segment are included. The report also provides short term forecasts for upholstered furniture production and consumption.
This report is the result of:
- over 200 direct interviews with leading upholstery companies and key testimonials, conducted both via an online survey and face-to-face interviews.
- processing of macroeconomic and sector statistics from 2012 to 2017, extending also to 2018-2019 forecasts macroeconomic indicators
- analysis of sector documentation from the publisher's databases, which were created in 1980 and have been updated annually.
- 2018-2019 production and consumption forecasts are the result of the publisher's econometric model. Adjustments have been then taken on the basis of the interviews with panel of experts and operators in the segment
Companies Mentioned
- 3C Gruppe
- Ada Mobelfabrik
- Comforty
- DFS
- Ekornes
- Himolla
- Natuzzi
- Polipol Group
- Poltrona Frau
- Poltronesof
- Roche Bobois
- Steinhoff Mobel
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodological Notes And Tools
2. Executive Summary
3. The European Market For Upholstered Furniture
- Production, Consumption, Imports And Exports Of Upholstered Furniture In Europe. Values, Units And Analysis By Country
- Future Perspectives In The European Production And Consumption Of Upholstered Furniture To 2019
4. The Competitive System
- Business Performance Of The Top Upholstered Furniture Producers In Europe
- Top Exporters
- Profiles Of Top Manufacturers
5. The Supply System
- Type Of Coverings
- Fabric, Leather And Other Materials Upholstery Produced In A Group Of Selected Companies
- Price Ranges
- Residential And Contract Market
- Upholstered Furniture Sales For The Contract Market In A Sample Of Companies
6. Focus On: Recliner/Motion Sofas
- Production Of Recliners Vs Stationary Sofas
- Values And Volume Of Recliner Sofas Produced By Country
- Top Manufacturers
- Total Production In A Selection Of Companies
- Company Profile Of Main Players
- Features Of The Recliner/Motion Upholstered Furniture Supply
- Number Of Seats
- Type Of Mechanisms
- Additional Features In The Product Portfolio
- Prices
- Retail Price Positioning Of A Group Of Selected Companies
- Top Extra-European Recliner Sofas Manufacturers
- Top Mechanisms Suppliers
