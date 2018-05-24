The "Sofa Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study analyses the upholstered furniture market in 30 European countries providing data on production, consumption, imports and exports of upholstered furniture and an analysis of both the competitive system and the supply structure.

Company information and business performances for the top European manufacturers in the sofa segment are included. The report also provides short term forecasts for upholstered furniture production and consumption.

This report is the result of:

over 200 direct interviews with leading upholstery companies and key testimonials, conducted both via an online survey and face-to-face interviews.

processing of macroeconomic and sector statistics from 2012 to 2017, extending also to 2018-2019 forecasts macroeconomic indicators

analysis of sector documentation from the publisher's databases, which were created in 1980 and have been updated annually.

2018-2019 production and consumption forecasts are the result of the publisher's econometric model. Adjustments have been then taken on the basis of the interviews with panel of experts and operators in the segment

Companies Mentioned

3C Gruppe

Ada Mobelfabrik

Comforty

DFS

Ekornes

Himolla

Natuzzi

Polipol Group

Poltrona Frau

Poltronesof

Roche Bobois

Steinhoff Mobel

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodological Notes And Tools

2. Executive Summary

3. The European Market For Upholstered Furniture

Production, Consumption, Imports And Exports Of Upholstered Furniture In Europe. Values, Units And Analysis By Country

Future Perspectives In The European Production And Consumption Of Upholstered Furniture To 2019

4. The Competitive System

Business Performance Of The Top Upholstered Furniture Producers In Europe

Top Exporters

Profiles Of Top Manufacturers

5. The Supply System

Type Of Coverings

Fabric, Leather And Other Materials Upholstery Produced In A Group Of Selected Companies

Price Ranges

Residential And Contract Market

Upholstered Furniture Sales For The Contract Market In A Sample Of Companies

6. Focus On: Recliner/Motion Sofas

Production Of Recliners Vs Stationary Sofas

Values And Volume Of Recliner Sofas Produced By Country

Top Manufacturers

Total Production In A Selection Of Companies

Company Profile Of Main Players

Features Of The Recliner/Motion Upholstered Furniture Supply

Number Of Seats

Type Of Mechanisms

Additional Features In The Product Portfolio

Prices

Retail Price Positioning Of A Group Of Selected Companies

Top Extra-European Recliner Sofas Manufacturers

Top Mechanisms Suppliers

