Libertex trading platform, operated by Indication Investments Ltd, announces that starting from May 23rd 2018, European traders can perform operations with 34 new cryptocurrency CFD instruments. This means that Libertex became one of the leading applications and trading platforms for EU traders in terms of amount of cryptocurrencies available.

Andrew Nikolaev, Libertex Executive director highlighted: "Cryptocurrencies are one of the main trends in financial industry for the past couple of years. The demand for these assets grows significantly. We are happy to satisfy the demand of European traders for new innovative crypto-instruments launching them in our cutting edge Libertex platform".

Launch of cryptocurrency pairs in Libertex for EU traders follows Circular from Cyprus financial regulator CySec issued on May 15th 2018, that introduces new rules for governing derivatives on virtual currencies. According to this Circular, CFDs on virtual currencies are considered as financial instruments.

Among the whole list of 40 cryptocurrency CFDs traders can find such as Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, IOTA and many others. One can find the whole list of new cryptocurrencies available at libertex.com

About Libertex

Libertex is an international brand with a 20-year history of working in the financial market and the field of online investments. Libertex offers a wide array of financial tools and helps traders trade effectively in stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, gold, oil, and gas. The Libertex team supports more than 2.2 million customers from Latin America, Europe and Asia with first-class service. About 200 trading tools are available on Libertex. In 2016, Libertex was recognized as the best trading platform by the ForexEXPO Awards and the best trading application in the Eurasian Economic Union by the Global Banking and Finance Review. In 2017, the Forex Awards named Libertex as the best trading application and cryptocurrency broker. Libertex was one of the first trading platforms to launch cryptocurrencies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005844/en/

Contacts:

Libertex

Ivan Klyuev, Head of Public Relations

+56225940724

i.klyuev@libertex.com