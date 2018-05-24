PeerLogix, Inc.: PeerLogix Announces 89% YoY OTT Growth Driven by Premium Television Content

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / PeerLogix (OTCQB: LOGX) today announced non-subscription OTT viewership hours increased a dramatic 89% over the past 12 months as measured by the Company's patented OTT measurement platform. Viewership growth was primarily driven by premium television content, such as over 10 million digital viewers of NBC and ABC programming the company makes available for targeting in the programmatic ecosystem across web, mobile and video advertising.

Meanwhile, the combined linear-tv audience of ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW for primetime broadcast was down 11% in October 2017 from a year ago, according to Nielsen. Even NBC's recent hit "This is us" could not stem the bleeding of traditional cable subscribers despite winning the Golden Globe for Best Television Series. Cable television viewership in prime time has steadily declined over the last five years with the emergence of streaming video, especially among viewers under 35.

"Despite the drop in traditional cable viewership, people are watching more television content than ever before. Total viewership for primetime shows is up overall after accounting for all platforms including OTT, linear-tv and time-lapse DVR." Said William Gorfein of PeerLogix. "Advertisers are following the eyeballs and reassembling these fragmenting TV audiences by leveraging our OTT audience data to precisely target millions of additional viewers not available with linear TV media plans."

The Company captures consumer streaming behavior - from movies to television programming - and makes this data available to marketers for targeting through any one of the Company's prominent DSP or DMP integrations, including LiveRamp's Data Store. With over half of US households streaming OTT content daily (source: comScore), the Company's rich OTT segments empower advertisers to extend the reach of entertainment advertising at conventional CPM rates typical of most targeted advertising campaigns.

"How we create, plan and buy media must reflect how people actually consume content today. Audience targeting works and generates drastically greater results for advertising and marketing partners who can now breakout beyond simple demographics that have historically been relied upon for linear TV ad buys, and dynamically target viewership per individual media and content affinities." Said Ray Colwell, CEO of PeerLogix. "TV matters, but when advertisers only buy TV, they are missing value and opportunity because the fastest growing audiences are on OTT and other on-demand platforms where viewership has rapidly shifted."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

Contact:

William Gorfein

PeerLogix, Inc.

646-598-4640

info@peerlogix.com

SOURCE: PeerLogix, Inc.