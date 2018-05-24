BT Group PLC - BT - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, BT (NYSE: BT) announces to holders of its American Depositary Shares that the above document has been filed today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at bt.com/annualreport.

Hard copies of the Annual Report & Form 20-F 2018 will be available free of charge, upon request from:

JPMorgan Chase & Co

PO Box 64504

St Paul, MN 55164-0854

United States of America



Email:

jpmorgan.adr@eq-us.com

Tel:

+1 800 990 1135 (General)

+1 651 453 2128 (From outside the US)

+1 800 428 4237 (Global Invest Direct)

Website:

adr.com

Any questions regarding this release should be directed to:

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard Tel: + 44 207 356 4909

Media relations:

Dan Thomas Tel: +44 207 356 5369

