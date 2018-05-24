sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,365 Euro		-0,115
-4,64 %
WKN: 794796 ISIN: GB0030913577 Ticker-Symbol: BTQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BT GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,342
2,363
16:41
2,352
2,362
16:42
24.05.2018 | 16:32
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

BT Group PLC - BT - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, BT (NYSE: BT) announces to holders of its American Depositary Shares that the above document has been filed today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at bt.com/annualreport.

Hard copies of the Annual Report & Form 20-F 2018 will be available free of charge, upon request from:

JPMorgan Chase & Co
PO Box 64504
St Paul, MN 55164-0854
United States of America

Email:
jpmorgan.adr@eq-us.com

Tel:

+1 800 990 1135 (General)
+1 651 453 2128 (From outside the US)
+1 800 428 4237 (Global Invest Direct)

Website:
adr.com

Any questions regarding this release should be directed to:

Investor relations:
Mark Lidiard Tel: + 44 207 356 4909

Media relations:
Dan Thomas Tel: +44 207 356 5369

SOURCE: BT Group PLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE